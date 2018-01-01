Report workplace harassment and discrimination without talking to a human.
Starting a chat confirms your agreement with the Terms of Use.
For plain English, read our FAQ.
Chat with our science-driven bot to create a securely signed PDF record of what happened while it’s fresh in your mind.
Identify patterns of inappropriate behavior or just hold on to the PDF so you have high-quality evidence if you need it.
You can keep your record private. If you do want to report what happened to your company, we can help.
Identify yourself or stay anonymous.
Cut out details you don’t want to share.
Send a certified report from our email address.
Spot’s psychological scientists and memory experts conduct original research on harassment and discrimination. Share your report with us to contribute to that research.
Shine a light on the unfair treatment that happens every day at work.
Chatting with Spot takes as little as 10 minutes, or as long as you need. Spot only shares what you want it to.
Keep your experience private—we don’t store your data—or report what happened to your company.
Spot adapts Cognitive Interview techniques to improve the quality and quantity of details you remember.
Starting a chat confirms your agreement with the Terms of Use.
For plain English, read our FAQ.
Unsure about whether your experience qualifies as harassment or discrimination? Our handbook explains the legal concepts.